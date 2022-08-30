Download: Android 12 Developer Support images are now available for Google Pixel 6 devices

With the release of Android 13 for Pixel devices, many Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users ran into the issue of not being able to roll back to Android 12. For a time, it appeared that those users would have to stick with Android 13. Luckily, Google has released Android 12 Developer Support images that allow Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users to roll back without tripping the phone’s anti-rollback protection as these images contain the updated bootloader from the Android 13 update. With its official release today, Google has a proper support page, files, and the documentation needed to start the process.

Android 12 Developer Support images

The Developer Support images are important since they will allow Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users running Android 13 to roll back to Android 12. The Pixel 6 (codename: oriole) and Pixel 6 Pro (codename: raven) both have two Developer Support images. The Pixel 6a (codename: bluejay) only has one. You can see the details of the images down below.

Google Pixel 6 (codename: oriole)

Pixel 6 (codename: oriole) – Android 12 (API level 31) – oriole-sq1d.220205.004.x2-factory-1b9d8fc0.zip

Pixel 6 (codename: oriole) – 12L feature drop (API level 32) – oriole-sq3a.220705.004.x2-factory-c5a02422.zip

Google Pixel 6 Pro (codename: raven)

Pixel 6 Pro (codename: raven) – Android 12 (API level 31) – raven-sq1d.220205.004.x2-factory-ca630efc.zip

Pixel 6 Pro (codename: raven) – 12L feature drop (API level 32) – raven-sq3a.220705.004.x2-factory-56c65af2.zip

Google Pixel 6a (codename: bluejay)

Pixel 6a (codename: bluejay) – 12L feature drop (API level 32) – bluejay-sd2a.220601.004.x2-factory-6f661e14.zip

Before going through the process, you will want to know about some of the warnings that have been issued by Google. First, the Developer Support builds are intended for use by developers. As such, they are not intended for general use. The builds do not offer OTA security updates like the traditional version of Android, and the only security fixes that have been made are for the “incremented anti-rollback counter.” Last is that the developers might experience issues with the builds if they need to test apps that are Compatibility Test Suite (CTS)‑approved or use SafetyNet APIs. There are also more warnings, but it is better to read through the support page for all of the details before proceeding.