Google Recorder app updated with new Material You tweaks and Quick Settings tile

Over the past months, we have seen Google updating many of its popular apps to comply with Material You guidelines. The Google Recorder app received a Material You makeover in October last year. The update brought rounded buttons and other UI changes, complete with dynamic theming support. Google is rolling out a new update to the Recorder app, bringing additional Material You tweaks.

Google Recorder 3.5 is here, and it brings a couple of minor UI changes. Starting with the homescreen, the play/pause button has been updated from rounded rectangular to a circle while the skip and rewind buttons have become bigger — now they’re roughly the same size as the play/pause button.

Elsewhere, the Audio and Transcription buttons are now contained within a long pill-shaped switcher, while the play/pause button on the live recording screen is now slightly narrower.

Finally, there’s now a dedicated Quick Settings tile, allowing you to quickly start recording without having to open the app. It also lets you pause and save the recording.



Google Recorder 3.5 has started rolling out to Pixel phones via the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t showing up on your end, you can grab the latest APK from APKMirror. The Recorder app is exclusive to Pixel phones, but you can sideload it on non-Pixel phones. However, there’s no guarantee it will work on every device.

Google is also testing a Material You redesign for the dial pad in the Google Phone app. The revamped UI adds bigger, more prominent touchpad buttons, complete with a Material ripple animation. In other news, Google has open-sourced the Material Color Utilities library in an attempt to expand Android 12’s wallpaper-based dynamic theming system to other platforms.

Via: 9to5Google

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google