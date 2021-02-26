Google Recorder app can now backup and sync your audio recordings

After we first spotted evidence of automated backups coming to Google Recorder, an update to version 2.2 has made the feature official alongside the new web app we’ve been expecting. This new web portal will provide users with greater access to their recordings, making Google Recorder much more useful.

9to5Google was the first to spot the new web app go live earlier this week, which prompts people to backup their recordings.

“You can back up your recordings to your Google Account at recorder.google.com. Turn backup on or off anytime in Settings,” the web app explains.

A backup and sync option is now available in Google Recorder version 2.2.

Version 2.2 of the Google Recorder app is rolling out now to the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, you can enable the backup and sync functionality. The recordings are stored on your Google Account and will count toward your Google One/Google Drive storage.

Having your recordings in the cloud is helpful for a number of reasons, the biggest being able to access what you’ve recorded from other devices. This also gives users the option to easily restore recordings in the event they get a new device. Recordings that are backed up can be searched, played, and shared right from the web app. You can even create a shareable link to your recordings without needing to directly share the file with recipients.

Introduced with the Pixel 4, Google Recorder is an incredibly useful app that makes it easy to record audio, whether it’s an interview or a class lecture. Google overhauled the app in October 202, introducing a host of new features, including smart scrolling, audio editing, video clips, and text corrections. It’s a great tool for those who like to record and save audio.

We’re still waiting for the app to be made available to more Android devices. Currently, it’s only available on Pixel devices, but hopefully, with enhanced accessibility, Google will bring the app to more devices down the road.