In what looks like preparation for its upcoming Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google has updated its Recorder app that brings a new UI, perfect for large-screen Android devices. Although both devices won't be released until June, the new Recorder update is rolling out now from the Google Play Store and comes in at version 4.2.20230427.530752515.

While the change might look similar to what's available now, there are some notable changes once you start doing a deep dive into the updated app. Previously, the Google Recorder simply blew up the landscape interface found on smartphones, but now, there is a completely new two column layouts, bringing more information on screen at one time. This new look applies when playing back audio and also when recording it.

The change was spotted by 9to5Google, which also points out that the Floating Action Button (FAB) for initializing a recording has been relocated to the bottom right corner, which should make it feel more natural when navigating on a larger screen. The newly updated UI will now show the waveform of the recording, along with the transcript of the recording side-by-side. Previously, users had to choose between the waveform or the transcription.

In addition, the playback controls and editing tools have been moved to the lower portion of the screen, again, making it much easier to navigate around the app. Since there aren't any Pixel devices with large screens available yet, the source recommends that if you want to try it out, you can head to the Developer options and increase the DPI to see it for yourself. Of course, if you're not willing to test it, you can also wait to see the update when the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold go live next month.