Google Recorder gets Material You redesign and dynamic theming support

Following the Pixel 6 series launch earlier this week, Google rolled out the first Android 12 stable update to eligible Pixel devices. Along with the Android 12 stable release, Google has also started rolling out updates for some of its apps with new Material You elements, widgets, and dynamic theming support. For instance, the Google app received an update yesterday that brought the Assistant weather widget to some users. Now, the company is rolling out Google Recorder v3.0.

The latest update for the Google Recorder app brings a Material You redesign and dynamic theming support. It was first spotted by the folks from the Google News Telegram channel (via Mishaal Rahman) who shared the following screenshots.

As you can see, most UI elements in the Google Recorder app now have softer, rounded edges in line with Google’s Material You design guidelines. The record button is also quite a bit larger and the app supports Android 12’s dynamic theming.

In addition, the app has a built-in dark mode that also adapts to the dominant colors of your current homescreen wallpaper and the Settings menu has also received a fresh coat of paint.

Furthermore, the Google Recorder update brings support for more languages. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the app now lets you select French, German, and Japanese as the transcription language, along with various English dialects. However, the new language support is limited to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the moment. A Google support page on the matter reveals that the feature is only available in English on the older Pixel phones going back to the Pixel 4.

As mentioned earlier, Google Recorder v3.0 has started rolling out to users via the Play Store. If you haven’t received the update yet, you can download the APK from APKMirror and use the APKMirror Installer to sideload it on your phone.