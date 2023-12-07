Key Takeaways Google Drive users can recover lost files by downloading the latest version of the desktop client and using the "Recover from backups" option.

Successful restoration will result in a Google Drive Recovery folder on the desktop containing unsynced files.

Users may encounter errors related to missing backups or insufficient storage space, in which case they should free up storage or follow advanced troubleshooting steps provided by Google.

Although Google is constantly looking for ways to improve its Google Drive cloud storage service, bugs sometimes slip through the cracks, causing issues for its customers. For the past couple of weeks, users of the Drive desktop client have been complaining that some of their files have mysteriously vanished. Google confirmed the existence of the problem a few days ago, and now, it has outlined some steps that affected customers can follow to recover their lost content.

In a support article, Google has recommended users to download the latest version of the Drive desktop client. This is version 85.0.13.0 or higher since the problem was plaguing version 84. Following the installation of this update, they should click the Drive icon, press and hold the Shift key, and click on Settings. Next, they should click on the Recover from backups option to initiate the restoration process.

If the backup process is completed successfully, you should be able to see a notification and a corresponding Google Drive Recovery folder on your desktop with the unsynced files. However, you may also face errors related to the absence of any backups, or the lack of storage space needed to download the missing files. In case of the latter, you are recommended to clear up some storage space on your machine. In addition, Google has documented detailed steps for more advanced troubleshooting steps or for leveraging the command line interface (CLI) for the backup process.

For those unaware, Last week, Google's investigation revealed that a "small subset" of Drive users on desktop were impacted by this bug. It did not cause conflicts between file changes that had already been synced and only affected local file changes that were yet to be synchronized. Now that Google has officially issued a workaround for the bug, those impacted may finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief.