Google introduces a “reject all” cookie button in Europe after being fined €150 million

Google on Thursday announced new changes to the cookie consent banner after being fined €150 million by European regulators earlier in January. Users visiting Search and YouTube in Europe while signed out or in incognito mode will soon see an updated cookie dialogue with reject all and accept all buttons.

Previously, the cookie choice screen gave users two options: “I accept” and “personalize.” While this allowed users to accept all cookies with a single click, they had to navigate through various menus and options if they wanted to reject all cookies. But now Google will give you three clear choices: “Accept all,” “Reject all,” and “more options,” making the process a whole lot straightforward. Both buttons will be displayed prominently and of the same size and color.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

“This update, which began rolling out earlier this month on YouTube, will provide you with equal “Reject all” and “Accept all” buttons on the first screen in your preferred language,” wrote Google product manager Sammit Adhya in a blog post.

Google says they have kicked off the rollout of the new cookie banner in France and will be extending the change to all Google users in Europe, the U.K., and Switzerland soon. Note that this cookie popup will only appear if users are not signed in to a Google account or are using the incognito mode. If you’re signed in, you can review and change tracking options from Google’s “Data & privacy” page.

The change to cookie tracking comes a few months after France’s data protection agency CNIL fined Google €150 million ($170 million) for making the process of rejecting cookies unnecessarily confusing and convoluted for users. The French regulator felt that tech giants, including Google and Facebook, used manipulative patterns to force consent and ordered both companies to change how they presented cookies to users.

“Based on these conversations and specific direction from France’s Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL), we have now completed a full redesign of our approach, including changes to the infrastructure we use to handle cookies.”

Source: Google

Via: TechCrunch