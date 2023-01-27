The official Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro repair manuals are here, but it's not currently available for download in most parts of the world.

The right-to-repair movement has been going strong in the US and other parts of the world, nudging companies to do the right thing by giving DIYers and hobbyists access to official parts and self-repair options. Now, Google has released its official repair manuals for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but if you want access to them, there's just a small catch.

The repair manuals were discovered by 9to5Google, but it's currently only available on Google's support page for those in France. Navigating to the website from outside the region will bring up an error message that displays that the page is not available. Apparently, this wasn't the case back in July, when a repair manual was released for the Pixel 6a. Of course, if you want to be persistent, and you absolutely need access to the manuals, you can always just use a VPN to access the website.

The manual offers plenty of detailed images, showing off every part found on the phones. Furthermore, as you'd expect, the manual goes into great detail to show how to repair the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Of course, we've seen these kinds of guides before, as iFixit has long been offering beautiful repair guides for popular devices for a number of years, but it's interesting to see one published by Google.

If you want to walk through Google's repair guide, you can head to the source link below if you're in France, of if you're outside the region try using a VPN. Otherwise, you can head over to iFixit's website, where it offers plenty of repair guides that are easily accessible. Furthermore, the website also has a large community of tinkerers along with a large array of parts, and tools to complete all manner of repairs.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google