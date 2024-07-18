Key Takeaways Google Pixel 9 series confirmed for Made By Google event on August 13th.

Google officially announces Pixel 9 Pro, teases Gemini integration.

The release date remains unknown, with a potential surprise announcement during the event.

A few days ago, there was a huge Google Pixel 9 series leak after the NCC (the Taiwanese version of the FCC) performed tests on the phones. Everything the NCC tested and gathered got out to the public, including battery life, charging rate, and what the phones will look like. Now, presumably because the surprise has already been spoiled, Google has rectified the situation by flat-out confirming that, yes, the Google Pixel 9 series is going to be a part of the Made By Google event on August 13th.

Google officially announces the Pixel Pro 9

As shown in the above video, Google has officially announced that the Pixel 9 Pro is a thing. The video itself doesn't go into much detail at all, meaning that there's still plenty we've yet to see from the tech giant. However, Google did use the moment to hint at Gemini integration, implying that it'll revolutionize how we use our phones and make us want to ditch our old ones.

The video also mentions a date: August 13th. This is when the company will hold its "Made By Google" event, where it reveals what it has been working on this year. As such, we still don't know for sure when the phone will be released. Google may drop a bombshell and declare you can buy a Pixel 9 Pro as soon as the event finishes, or it may give us a second date as to when we can expect the new devices.

