Google has quietly updated the iconic Android logo by introducing a new 3D version of the Bugdroid robot head. As part of the revamp, the company also unveiled a new typography for the Android wordmark, including a new font and a capital 'A' at the start instead of using lowercase for the entire name. The change comes four years after the Android logo was updated from the full Bugdroid robot to just its head with the two antennas sticking out from it.

The changes were first spotted in an Android ad that highlights Google apps on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Google has since confirmed the changes to 9to5Google, and promised to make a more detailed announcement about it in the future. In a statement, the company said "We’re showcasing some elements of our new brand identity on various surfaces, including our CES booth from earlier this year and other campaign materials like digital & banner ads. We’ll have more to share in the coming months."

The updated logo will likely appear everywhere once Google makes the official announcement, including various Android websites, TV and internet ads, as well as in signage and artwork at various trade shows like CES and MWC. It also won't be a stretch to assume that it will be seen on the boot screen of all Android devices. It's unclear when the change will be implemented, but the 9to5Google report speculates that it could happen with the launch of Android 14 later this year.

While the new visual identity is a relatively inconsequential change in the larger scheme of things, it's still one more new thing that Android 14 is likely to bring to the table. However, it is not as big a change as in 2019, when the Bugdroid lost its body. Before that, the original Android logo from 2008 was changed in 2014, when Google tweaked the green color of the Bugdroid robot and introduced a new font for the Android wordmark.