While Generative AI (GenAI) is a particularly impressive and useful technology in the right hands, it can be used for malicious purposes by bad actors. Companies that develop GenAI tools typically build guardrails around their products to prevent malicious actors from misusing the technology, but even those are circumvented sometimes. This means that firms and services that can potentially be negatively impacted by AI software also need to have protection against this kind of use. Now, Google has announced some ways it will combat AI-generated spam and low-quality content in search results.

What changes is Google making to Search?

Google is introducing two key changes to how search results are surfaced. First, the backend algorithm is being modified so that unoriginal content (such as that generated by AI) is down-ranked. Secondly, the company is updating its spam policies so that other spam content like expired websites and spam obituaries is filtered out. Although Google regularly makes updates to its search algorithm and spam policies, it believes that the latest changes in the March 2024 core update will further reduce unoriginal content that is built to manipulate search engines rather than benefit users, also allowing it to directly target actors working in bad faith.

What are expired websites and obituary spam?

For those unaware, expired websites refer to domains that have expired but are purchased by malicious actors to serve spam to unsuspecting users who don't know that a certain website is now under new owners. Meanwhile, obituary spam is a recent trend where AI-generated obituaries are published on websites regarding people both dead and alive. Such obituaries typically go viral due to how quickly they are published, even before real obituaries go live.

What's still a challenge?

Google has emphasized that sometimes it is very difficult to determine if certain content is automated or written by a human. As such, its policies target abusive and manipulative behaviors rather than the backend infrastructure; human or otherwise. Another challenge in this area is also when trusted websites host low-quality content from a third party. The tech firm has now cautioned that starting from May 5, it will mark such content that is generated to manipulate search results without "close oversight" of the website's owner as spam. It will be interesting to see if all these changes made to Google Search result in meaningful improvements to the service.