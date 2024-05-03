Key Takeaways The ChromeOS 124 update brings Windows-inspired multitasking, making snapping windows easier for Chromebook users.

The QoS feature enhances the gaming experience on Chromebooks, ensuring smooth gameplay and optimal video conferencing.

Improved mouse cursor size and Fast Pair for mice are other noteworthy features in ChromeOS 124.

Another month, and another chance for users of Chromebook devices to get their hands on a set of new features. Google has announced that it has started rolling out ChromeOS 124 to the Stable channel, adding a host of changes, one of which is greatly inspired by how snapping works in Windows 11 and 10.

More Windows-styled multitasking

Snap Groups feature in ChromeOS is already heavily inspired by Windows 11's Snap layouts. Like Windows 11, you can quickly snap windows on ChromeOS to different areas of your screen using those snap options. There is one more thing Google has copied from Windows to improve the multitasking experience on ChromeOS, and the company is calling it "Faster Split Screen Setup".

The way the enhanced split screen capability works is pretty simple. When you snap a window on one side, ChromeOS 124 will display other open windows that you can snap on the other side of the screen. You'll be able to pick the window of your choice from Overview or the shelf. It makes snapping windows easier by eliminating the scenario where Chromebook users manually track open windows to be snapped on the other side of the screen.

Smoother video conferencing and gaming

Chromebooks aren't the best laptops for gaming, but after installing ChromeOS 124, you'll see an improvement in the overall gaming experience, thanks to a new Quality of Service (QoS) feature. If you're playing an online game on your Chromebook on the same WiFi network that someone else is using to download a file, the QoS will ensure you receive enough bandwidth for a smooth gaming experience with minimum latency. It'll also treat video conferencing apps alike to deliver an optimal online meeting experience on congested WiFi networks.

Related Best laptops in 2024 Looking for a new laptop for work, school, or anything else? Here are the very best laptops on the market right now.

Increased mouse cursor size and Fast Pair for mice

The Mouse cursor size in ChromeOS 124 is now bigger than that of any other previous ChromeOS release. You can change the size of the cursor by navigating to Settings > Accessibility > Cursor and touchpad. Pairing the mouse has also become easier in the latest ChromeOS version. If the mouse is Fast Pair compatible, you can now pair it with your Chromebook with just one click. Check out this guide if you need guidance on pairing your devices with a Chromebook laptop using the Fast Pair.

You may not see these features immediately

Google has started rolling out ChromeOS 124, but that doesn't mean it's available to everyone right now. As Google pointed out in the official blog post, the update is rolling out in a phased manner. If you don't see it on your laptop, all you need to do is be patient, as the rollout will be completed in the coming days.