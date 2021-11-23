Google and Samsung’s efforts on Wear OS seem to be paying off

At I/O 2021 in May, Google announced that it was giving Wear OS a much-needed revamp in partnership with Samsung. We got our first look at the updated Wear OS soon thereafter when Samsung rolled out its latest Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it was a big improvement over the previous release. It seems like consumers also love Wear OS 3, as it has seen a massive jump in market share in Q3 2021.

This is what Wear OS 3 with One UI Watch is like on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

According to Counterpoint’s latest market study report (via 9to5Google), Wear OS’ market share grew to 17 percent in Q3 2021, up from just 4 percent in Q2 2021. The strong growth looks to be a direct result of Samsung’s adoption of Wear OS on its latest smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series reportedly made up nearly 60 percent of smartwatch shipments in North America and Europe during the third quarter. While Apple maintained the top stop in the smartwatch segment, its share fell 10 percent YoY due to the delayed launch of the Apple Watch Series 7.

“Thanks to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung achieved its highest quarterly shipments, narrowing the gap with Apple and reclaiming the second place from Huawei. From this smartwatch series, Samsung has expanded its app ecosystem by using Android-based Wear Os instead of Tizen. The brand has also broadened users’ range of choice by launching two models – basic and classic. The newly added body composition feature has also fetched a good response,” Counterpoint noted.

We expect Wear OS’ market share to rise further as more companies offer new smartwatches with the latest update. Fitbit will likely be one of the key players to boost market share in the coming months, along with Fossil and Mobvoi. The company is currently working on new watches with Wear OS, which should hit the market soon.

