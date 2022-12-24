If you're interested in having a little Christmas fun, Google has launched its Santa Tracker for this year, offering up games, movies, and more

Since the holiday weekend has started, Google has launched its annual Santa Tracker. The Santa Tracker website has been a Google tradition since 2004 and if you've never heard about it, it's a website dedicated to tracking Santa Claus during his trip around the world while he's handing out presents.

Over the past few years, the website has evolved, offering a variety of activities, games, and videos.The Google Santa Tracker is festive, colorful, and fun, offering upbeat music, and plenty of different kinds of activities to enjoy. When you land on the homepage, you'll be greeted by a map, showing you Santa's whereabouts and how many presents he's delivered. There's also images of the locations he's visited.

If you head into the menu system located in the top left corner, you can gain quick access to all the games, activities and videos that are being offered this year. Everything is pretty light-hearted and there's plenty to do which should be fun for visitors of all ages. You can catch Santa at the barber and give him a hair cut, read a story about a narwhal named Ollie, and you can even play some fun games that teach you coding.

For those that want to get a bit competitive, you can always aim for the top-score in the Elf Jetpack game, or see how long you can last in Snowball Storm and Penguin Dash. There are also plenty of games that are educational, teaching you about locations around the world. You can even learn how the rest of the world spends Christmas in the Holiday Traditions section.

So, if you haven't visited before, be sure to head to the Santa Tracker to hang out and enjoy all the fun activities, because after the holidays, it'll be gone.

Source: Google Santa Tracker