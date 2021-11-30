Google Search now shows Effiel Tower, Tokyo Tower, Big Ben, and other monuments in 3D
Last year, Google brought a new augmented reality (AR) experience to Search that allowed users to view an interactive 3D avatar of Baby Yoda on their smartphones. At the time, this was the only 3D object that Google Search had to offer. However, over time, Google has vastly expanded its 3D and AR model library with interactive models of animals, iconic anime characters, birds, and more. And now 3D monuments are joining the list.
When you search for a famous monument — the Eiffel tower, for example — Google Search on mobile now shows an interactive 3D model of the monument in search results (via 9to5Google). You’ll see a 3D model card with a View in 3D button. Tapping on the button loads up the 3D model which you can rotate and zoom into. Google Search has added 3D models for 98 monuments including the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Tower of London, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty National Monument, Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and more.
The new 3D monuments are available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and above and iOS 11 or later. When you search for an animal, place, or object, lookout for a “3D Model” card in search results.
You can find the full list of available 3D monuments below (courtesy 9to5Google).
|Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel
|Conservatory of Flowers
|Neuschwanstein Castle
|St. Patrick’s Cathedral
|Alcatraz Island
|Eiffel Tower
|Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum
|St. Paul’s Cathedral
|Alhambra
|Empire State Building
|One World Trade Center
|St. Peter’s Basilica
|Amazon Theatre
|Ferry Building
|Palace of Versailles
|Statue of Liberty National Monument
|Arasaka Imperia Residence
|Flatiron Building
|Palace of Westminster
|Stonehenge
|Arc de Triomphe
|Giotto’s Bell Tower
|Palais Garnier
|The Angel of Independence
|Aztec Stadium
|Golden Gate Bridge
|Palazzo Vecchio
|The British Museum
|Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe
|Japan National Stadium
|Pantheon
|The Centre Pompidou
|Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence
|Kaminarimon Gate
|Panthéon
|The Metropolitan Museum of Art
|Basilica of Santa Maria Novella
|Kensington Palace
|Parthenon
|The Painted Ladies
|Big Ben
|La Sagrada Familia
|Piazza della Signoria
|The Palace of Fine Arts
|Brooklyn Bridge
|Leaning Tower of Pisa
|Piazza Navona
|Tokyo National Museum
|Buckingham Palace
|Les Invalides
|PIER 39
|Tokyo Skytree
|Campidoglio square
|London Eye
|Pitti Palace
|Tokyo Tower
|Capela Curial de São Francisco de Assis
|Louvre Museum
|Placa de Catalunya
|Tower of London
|Castel Sant’Angelo
|Magic Fountain of Montjuic
|Ponte Vecchio
|Trafalgar Square
|Castle of Good Hope
|Meiji Jingu
|Rhodes Memorial
|Trevi Fountain
|Cathedral of Barcelona
|Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral
|Rockefeller Center
|Union Buildings
|Cathedral of Brasilia
|Monument of the Ninos Heroes
|Roman Forum
|Ushiku Building
|Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore
|Monument to the Revolution
|Sacré-Cœur
|Voortrekker Monument
|Cathedrale Norte-Dame de Paris
|Moses Mabhida Stadium
|San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge
|Westminster Abbey
|Chapultepec Castle
|Mount Rushmore National Memorial
|São Paulo Cathedral
|Yoyogi National Stadium
|Christ the Redeemer
|Musée d’Orsay
|Sensō-Ji
|Zojoji
|Coit Tower
|National Museum of Nature and Science
|Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
|Columbus Monument
|National Palace
|Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple