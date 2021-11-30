Google Search now shows Effiel Tower, Tokyo Tower, Big Ben, and other monuments in 3D

Last year, Google brought a new augmented reality (AR) experience to Search that allowed users to view an interactive 3D avatar of Baby Yoda on their smartphones. At the time, this was the only 3D object that Google Search had to offer. However, over time, Google has vastly expanded its 3D and AR model library with interactive models of animals, iconic anime characters, birds, and more. And now 3D monuments are joining the list.

When you search for a famous monument — the Eiffel tower, for example — Google Search on mobile now shows an interactive 3D model of the monument in search results (via 9to5Google). You’ll see a 3D model card with a View in 3D button. Tapping on the button loads up the 3D model which you can rotate and zoom into. Google Search has added 3D models for 98 monuments including the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Tower of London, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty National Monument, Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and more.

The new 3D monuments are available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and above and iOS 11 or later. When you search for an animal, place, or object, lookout for a “3D Model” card in search results.

You can find the full list of available 3D monuments below (courtesy 9to5Google).