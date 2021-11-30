Google Search now shows Effiel Tower, Tokyo Tower, Big Ben, and other monuments in 3D
Last year, Google brought a new augmented reality (AR) experience to Search that allowed users to view an interactive 3D avatar of Baby Yoda on their smartphones. At the time, this was the only 3D object that Google Search had to offer. However, over time, Google has vastly expanded its 3D and AR model library with interactive models of animals, iconic anime characters, birds, and more. And now 3D monuments are joining the list.

When you search for a famous monument — the Eiffel tower, for example — Google Search on mobile now shows an interactive 3D model of the monument in search results (via 9to5Google). You’ll see a 3D model card with a View in 3D button. Tapping on the button loads up the 3D model which you can rotate and zoom into. Google Search has added 3D models for 98 monuments including the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Tower of London, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty National Monument, Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple, Leaning Tower of Pisa, and more.

The new 3D monuments are available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and above and iOS 11 or later. When you search for an animal, place, or object, lookout for a “3D Model” card in search results.

You can find the full list of available 3D monuments below (courtesy 9to5Google).

Abbaye du Mont-Saint-MichelConservatory of FlowersNeuschwanstein CastleSt. Patrick’s Cathedral
Alcatraz IslandEiffel TowerNiteroi Contemporary Art MuseumSt. Paul’s Cathedral
AlhambraEmpire State BuildingOne World Trade CenterSt. Peter’s Basilica
Amazon TheatreFerry BuildingPalace of VersaillesStatue of Liberty National Monument
Arasaka Imperia ResidenceFlatiron BuildingPalace of WestminsterStonehenge
Arc de TriompheGiotto’s Bell TowerPalais GarnierThe Angel of Independence
Aztec StadiumGolden Gate BridgePalazzo VecchioThe British Museum
Basilica of Our Lady of GuadalupeJapan National StadiumPantheonThe Centre Pompidou
Basilica of Santa Croce in FlorenceKaminarimon GatePanthéonThe Metropolitan Museum of Art
Basilica of Santa Maria NovellaKensington PalaceParthenonThe Painted Ladies
Big BenLa Sagrada FamiliaPiazza della SignoriaThe Palace of Fine Arts
Brooklyn BridgeLeaning Tower of PisaPiazza NavonaTokyo National Museum
Buckingham PalaceLes InvalidesPIER 39Tokyo Skytree
Campidoglio squareLondon EyePitti PalaceTokyo Tower
Capela Curial de São Francisco de AssisLouvre MuseumPlaca de CatalunyaTower of London
Castel Sant’AngeloMagic Fountain of MontjuicPonte VecchioTrafalgar Square
Castle of Good HopeMeiji JinguRhodes MemorialTrevi Fountain
Cathedral of BarcelonaMexico City Metropolitan CathedralRockefeller CenterUnion Buildings
Cathedral of BrasiliaMonument of the Ninos HeroesRoman ForumUshiku Building
Cathedral of Santa Maria del FioreMonument to the RevolutionSacré-CœurVoortrekker Monument
Cathedrale Norte-Dame de ParisMoses Mabhida StadiumSan Francisco – Oakland Bay BridgeWestminster Abbey
Chapultepec CastleMount Rushmore National MemorialSão Paulo CathedralYoyogi National Stadium
Christ the RedeemerMusée d’OrsaySensō-JiZojoji
Coit TowerNational Museum of Nature and ScienceSolomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Columbus MonumentNational PalaceSri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple

