Google Search will now provide more contextual information about results

In February this year, Google introduced a new feature in Search that provided additional information about specific search results. The feature introduced a new “About This Result” card that provided more context to results. Now, Google is expanding the type of information you’ll find in this card.

In a recent blog post, Google revealed that the About This Result card will now show information about the factors used by Search to connect the results to the user’s query (via Search Engine Land).

These factors include:

Matching keywords: A simple, but important, factor Google uses to determine if information is relevant is when a webpage contains the same keywords as your search.

Related terms: Google also looks for terms that our systems determined are related to the words in your query. If you search “how to cook fish in the oven,” we’ll also look for pages that have related terms like “bake” and “recipe.”

Looking at links: When other pages link to a page using similar words as your query, that page might be relevant to your search. It can also be a helpful indicator of whether online content creators tend to regard the page as useful for that topic.

Local relevance: Our systems also look at factors like the language you’re using to search as well as your country and location, to deliver content relevant for your area. For example, if you search “what day is trash pickup?,” it’s helpful to get results that are applicable to your city or state.

Google claims that the additional information will help users decide whether the result is useful for them or not.

Furthermore, the About This Result panel will also showcase useful search tips to help users help Google understand what they’re trying to find. It will include search techniques or settings they can use to modify their search. For more information about these changes, check out the announcement post by following this link.