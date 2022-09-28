Google Search’s ‘About this result’ section will now highlight if a result is personalized for you

Google added a new “About this result” section in Search in February last year to give users more context about results. At first, the panel only provided some details about the source website. However, Google updated it in the following months to show additional info about the characteristics utilized to deliver the result. At its annual Search On event today, Google has announced yet another update for the panel, and it will now show you if a result is personalized or not.

Google says that the About this result section will now clearly state if a result is personalized for the user. As shown in the attached GIF, the section will include a new card titled Personalized for you highlighting that the result is recommended based on the user’s past searches and browsing history. This card will initially be available in English in the U.S., with a broader rollout to follow in the coming months.

Along with the About this result update, Google also announced a new feature that will offer users personalized recipe recommendations. It is rolling out in English for mobile users globally starting today, and it recommends recipes you might like to try based on your past searches and browsing history.

Google explains that this new experience will let users search for “dinner dates” to see personalized recommendations for recipes that might be great for a date. Users will also be able to filter results by cuisine or dietary preferences by using search terms like “Thai recipes.”

In addition to these changes, Google also showcased a new Lens AR Translate feature and other Search enhancements at today’s Search On event. You can learn more about these announcements by checking out our previous coverage.

Source: Google