Google Search and Assistant gain new back-to-school features

To make the transition to post-pandemic life easier for kids and families, Google today announced some new features for Google Search and Assistant. The new features include Family Bell checklists, a new way to trigger your daily routine, new stories and puzzles for Google Nest Hub, and more.

Family Bell comes to mobile : Family Bell is a feature on Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and smart displays that allows families to set school-style bell reminders for various activities throughout the day. Up until now, bell announcements were only played on Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart displays. But now, users will also have the option to ring phones.

: Family Bell is a feature on Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and smart displays that allows families to set school-style bell reminders for various activities throughout the day. Up until now, bell announcements were only played on Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart displays. But now, users will also have the option to ring phones. Family Bell checklists: New customizable bells are coming to the Nest Hub. These bells will initiate a checklist on the Nest Hub display, nudging kids to finish up required tasks (set by their parents) like making their beds, finishing their homework, brushing their teeth, and so on. When a task is finished, the Nest Hub plays fun celebratory animations and sounds.

A new way to trigger daily routines: You can now add “dismiss an alarm” as the trigger action for your daily routine. Once you set this up from the Google Home app, Google Assistant will automatically play your daily routine — telling you about the weather, giving news updates, playing music, etc. — as soon as you dismiss your alarm.

You can now add “dismiss an alarm” as the trigger action for your daily routine. Once you set this up from the Google Home app, Google Assistant will automatically play your daily routine — telling you about the weather, giving news updates, playing music, etc. — as soon as you dismiss your alarm. New stories and Puzzles: Users will soon be able to play stories from Pottermore Publishing on a Google Assistant-powered smart display or an Android device. Moreover, Google has partnered with The English Schoolhouse publication “to bring more diverse teaching tools and stories to Assistant in the coming weeks.” On the Nest Hub, parents can now play puzzles with kids by saying, “Hey Google, talk to Guess the Drawing for Kids.”

Users will soon be able to play stories from Pottermore Publishing on a Google Assistant-powered smart display or an Android device. Moreover, Google has partnered with The English Schoolhouse publication “to bring more diverse teaching tools and stories to Assistant in the coming weeks.” On the Nest Hub, parents can now play puzzles with kids by saying, “Hey Google, talk to Guess the Drawing for Kids.” 3D Periodic Table : Google Search on mobile and desktop is getting a new 3D periodic table that will allow students to quickly visualize an atom. The name of chemical elements, along with their symbol and atomic number, will appear on the right side. When you select an element from the table, an interactive 3D visualization appears on the left-hand side. Students can zoom in on the atom to reveal more details like the electrons orbiting the nucleus and the protons and neutrons.

: Google Search on mobile and desktop is getting a new 3D periodic table that will allow students to quickly visualize an atom. The name of chemical elements, along with their symbol and atomic number, will appear on the right side. When you select an element from the table, an interactive 3D visualization appears on the left-hand side. Students can zoom in on the atom to reveal more details like the electrons orbiting the nucleus and the protons and neutrons. Live Translation: When you need to remember a specific word or phrase, you can use the “Live Translation” Assistant button in Search.

For more details, check out Google’s blog post.