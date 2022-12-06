Today, Google announced that it will introduce continuous scrolling on Search for desktop to those in the United States. Going forward, those using Google's search engine in English will be able to see more search results simply by scrolling the Google Search webpage.

Previously, when searching for results, users would have to click to the next page to see more, now, with continuous scrolling, users can now just scroll to the bottom of the page and new results will appear automatically. This action will continue to produce results for up to six pages. For some, this will be beneficial and convenient, while others will disagree with this new change.

For quite some time, many other websites and apps have adopted this feature, giving users more information with less effort. Google first implemented continuous scrolling for its mobile searches a little over a year ago in the United States. It's a fairly standard feature, so it was only a matter of time before Google would implement it in its own Search for desktop in order to improve the experience and, at the same time, keep users more engrossed.

Of course, this is also a great way to insert more advertisements, which means Google can make just a little more revenue from your searches. But, overall, it should be beneficial for most, allowing users to take in more information at a glance and spend less time clicking a button that will take them to the next page of the search results. If interested, you can try out the new continuous scrolling feature just by doing a Google search and scrolling to the bottom of the page. If it is implemented, it should automatically load results.

Source: Google (Twitter)