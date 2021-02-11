Google Search on desktop is finally getting a dark theme

Google has begun testing a dark mode for Google Search on Windows 10 and macOS. As is usually the case with Google’s feature rollouts, this one too seems to be part of an A/B test, and as such, it’s not available for everyone just yet.

Many users on Windows and macOS are receiving a notification (via Windows Latest) inviting them to try out a new dark theme, which, once enabled, turns the Google Search pages to dark gray for a comfortable nighttime reading experience. Users will have the option to set the theme to Light, Dark, and System Default. Setting the option to System Default will match the current theme of your operating system. Notably, the dark mode has been available on Google Search for Android for months now but it’s only now that Google is bringing it to desktop users.

Google has been testing the dark theme on Search since late last year, with many users reporting to have their Search pages turned dark gray out of nowhere. At the time, Google experimented with the new dark theme with a tiny subset of users and even reverted it in a few days. But this time around, the testing seems to be broader. I received the dark theme notification in Microsoft Edge last evening, but I accidentally clicked on “No thanks” and couldn’t trigger it again.

If it’s not available on your desktop yet, you always have the option to use force dark mode (if you’re using a Chromium-based browser) or use an extension like Dark Reader, which lets you apply a dark theme to any website.

The dark theme for Google Search on desktop comes as part of Google’s broader push to add a dark mode to its every app and service. Over the last year, we have seen many Google products gaining a native dark mode, including the Google Pay app, Google Translate, Google Docs, Google Chrome on desktop, and many more.