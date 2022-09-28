Google showcases new Search enhancements at its annual Search On event

In addition to the new Lens AR Translate experience, Google announced a host of Search enhancements at its annual Search On event today. The company revealed that its Multisearch tool will soon be available in 70 more languages and the new Multisearch Near Me feature showcased at I/O this May will roll out to users in the U.S. this fall. Google also gave us our first look at a couple of really cool features coming to Search in the coming months. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most noteworthy features Google talked about at today’s event.

Enhanced visual results

Google Search will soon provide enhanced visual experiences to help users explore a subject. The upcoming change will provide more relevant and helpful information for queries, including content from creators on the open web. For example, Google states that when searching for topics like cities, users will see stories and short videos from people who have visited the city.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition, Search will also show tips on how to explore the city, things to do, and how to get there to help users plan their travels easily. This new experience will launch in the U.S. in English in the coming months. Google has not shared any plans for a wider rollout at the moment.

Improved Search experiences to help users ask questions easily

Google Search is also getting new experiences that “better reflect how people naturally explore information, starting with making it easier to ask questions.” The new experience will provide keyword or topic options when typing in the search box to help users form the search query easily.

For instance, when you look up a destination in Mexico, Search will automatically help you specify your question by providing options like “best cities in Mexico for families.” With this new experience, Google intends to help users find more relevant results for any topic. Google plans to roll it out in English in the U.S. in the coming months.

In addition to helping users form their queries, Google will also start showing relevant topics to help users “go deeper or find a new direction on a subject.” Users will be able to add or remove topics, allowing them to discover things that they might not have thought of while generating their query.

New Search shortcuts

The Google app will soon give users access to a couple of useful shortcuts right underneath the search bar. These shortcuts will let you “shop your screenshots, translate with your camera, hum to search, and more” with a single tap. This feature will first roll out to the Google app for iOS in English in the U.S., and Google will likely release it for Android users in the near future.

Lastly, Google is also reimagining how it displays results in Search to better reflect how users explore topics. In the coming months, Search results will start showing users more relevant content from various sources, irrespective of the format. In essence, Search results will not be limited to text and will include relevant images and videos.

What do you think of these upcoming Google Search enhancements? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.