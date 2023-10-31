Key Takeaways Google Search now allows users to easily solve math problems by typing the equation or using Lens to take a picture.

Google Search has undergone several enhancements over the last few months, with the search giant focusing on protecting users' privacy, the use of generative AI technology, and more. And to keep a healthy lead in the search market, Google has announced yet another set of new features purpose-built for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learners.

As described by Google in its Keyword blog post, users will simply be able to type the equation into the Search bar or take a picture of the equation using Lens to see a step-by-step solution, thus eliminating the scenarios where you're stuck with math problems for hours. If you're on a desktop, you can also give this a try by typing "math solver" in Google Search. If you prefer to do it this way using your phone, be patient until Google makes it available for mobile users.

Besides math problems, Google Search is now equally good at helping you solve "word problems" from fundamental topics from high school Physics. All you have to do is type the problem in Search to get a guide on how to approach and solve it. This works on both desktop and mobile.

Moreover, Google has introduced support for 3D models in Search, with which it's now possible to 'explore interactive diagrams containing definitions and overviews for almost 1,000 biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy and related topics.' In other words, you get a more immersive representation of STEM-related topics. One of the use cases is that when you can't picture a biological structure in your mind, the 3D interactive diagram in Search will give a visual representation to help you understand it better. 3D models work on both mobile and desktops.

All these Search updates are great news for STEM learners, even though there are already apps and software tools that serve similar purposes. The reason is simple: you don't have to install a separate app on your device.