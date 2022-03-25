Google Search can now help you book medical appointments

Google Search was originally built to help you find information hosted on other sites, but over the years, more and more information has been added to Search itself. Many simple questions can now be answered without actually leaving Search, and now another feature is starting to roll out: the ability to book some medical appointments.

Google revealed the new functionality in a blog post, saying Search can now show “the appointment availability for healthcare providers so you can easily book an appointment” when you search for some clinics. Google is starting out with support for select CVS locations and “other scheduling solution providers,” but the feature is still rolling out — I couldn’t get it to appear on any of my devices.

It’s not clear at this point if Google Search will actually allow you to book an appointment without leaving the app or site, or if the appointment list will simply take you to the clinic’s website. Either way, the feature will save you at least one click or tap, if the location you’re searching for supports the new menu.

Google also said, “while we’re still in the early stages of rolling this feature out, we’re working with partners, including MinuteClinic at CVS and other scheduling solution providers. We hope to expand features, functionality and our network of partners so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need.”

This is just the latest in a string of new features to arrive in Google Search over the past few months. The company recently updated its algorithms to supposedly display better product reviews, and is also rolling out a feature to delete the last 15 minutes of search history with one tap. Search is still one of the company’s most-used products, and even though competitors like DuckDuckGo are always stealing some market share, many still prefer to use Google.

Source: Google