Google Search will prioritize in-depth content when ranking product reviews

Google Search is one of the main ways people find reviews for a product or service, but it can sometimes be difficult to figure out which reviews are actually helpful. That’s why Google has announced an update to its search algorithm, which promises to filter out less-helpful reviews.

Google is rolling out its “product reviews update,” which the company says is intended to reward in-depth research. The change will only affect reviews written in English for now. Google says “the overall focus is on providing users with content that provides insightful analysis and original research, and is written by experts or enthusiasts who know the topic well.”

The announcement didn’t reveal exactly why Google decided to make the change, but there are certainly many articles and pages labeled as reviews that aren’t strictly reviews. It’s common for publishers to describe early hands-on content or first impressions as reviews, which Google won’t rank as highly as complete reviews moving forward.

Google also released a list of factors that publishers should consider when writing reviews. Review content should “discuss the benefits and drawbacks of a particular product, based on research into it,” “cover comparable products to consider, or explain which products might be best for certain uses or circumstances,” and “explain what sets a product apart from its competitors” among other factors.

With these changes, it should become easier to find detailed and high-quality reviews through Google Search.