Google announces Search improvements to help users easily find good product reviews

In a bid to help users find great product reviews, Google is introducing some changes to Search. In a recent blog post, the company announced an update for Google Search that aims to improve the quality of results users see when looking up product reviews. The company has also issued guidelines for creators to help them publish reviews that have a better chance of showing up in search results following the update.

Thanks to the update, search results for product reviews will now filter out poor product reviews based on certain criteria, like:

Include helpful in-depth details, like the benefits or drawbacks of a certain item, specifics on how a product performs, or how the product differs from previous versions.

Come from people who have actually used the products, and show what the product is physically like or how it’s used

Include unique information beyond what the manufacturer provides — like visuals, audio or links to other content detailing the reviewer’s experience

Cover comparable products, or explain what sets a product apart from its competitors

In a separate blog post, Google said that the update will roll out over the next few weeks and may impact the rankings of English-language product reviews across many sites. Google plans to add support for languages in the future.

Google has also provided some instructions for reviewers to help them improve their review rankings in Search. If you’re someone who reviews products for a living, you can check out the new guidelines by following the source link below.

The new update for product reviews on Google Search follows a similar update from April last year, which provided guidelines for creators to help them publish better product reviews to rank higher in search results. The new changes will likely improve product review search results further, helping users make informed decisions about the products they purchase.

Source: Google (1,2)