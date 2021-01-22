Google Search gets a big redesign on mobile that focuses on simplicity

Google on Friday introduced what it’s calling a “major visual redesign” of the mobile Google Search experience, which the search giant said will be available in the coming days. The theme of this update? Simplicity.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” said Aileen Cheng, a Google designer who led the overhaul. Cheng called the new design a “breath of fresh air.”

One of the first things Cheng wanted to do was simplify Google Search and get people the information they were looking for. That meant presenting search results as clearly and quickly as possible. One way Google did this was by using larger, bolder text, and also using Google’s own font, which is already used in Android and Gmail. The results and section titles are bigger as well.

“Bringing consistency to when and how we use fonts in Search was important too, which also helps people parse information more efficiently,” Cheng explained.

The new Google Search results also spans edge-to-edge, while Google has gotten rid of shadows. This makes it easier for you to spot the result you’re looking for, providing visual space and breathing room. Google is also using color to highlight what’s important. By displaying results on a clean background, Google can use color to guide users to information.

Finally, the company said that users will notice Google Search is now “bubblier and bouncier.” That means rounded icons and imagery, which Cheng said is already a big part of Google’s DNA. Just look at the Search bar or the magnifying glass.

“Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex,” Cheng said. “That’s especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We’re not just organizing the web’s information, but all the world’s information. We started with organizing web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of.”