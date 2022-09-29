Here’s how Google is improving the shopping experience in Search

In addition to a host of Search enhancements to help users find more relevant information about various topics, Google introduced several new features and tools to improve the shopping experience in Search at yesterday’s Search On event. These features aim to bring a more immersive, informed, and personalized shopping experience to Search using Google’s Shopping Graph AI-enhanced model that now understands over 35 billion product listings.

Here’s a brief overview of all the new features and tools for the shopping experience in Search announced at Search On 2022:

‘Shop’ keyword search

Starting today, users in the U.S. can add the word ‘shop’ before a search term to access a new visual feed of products, research tools, and nearby inventory related to the search term. Google is also expanding its shippable search experience beyond apparel to include all categories, ranging from electronics to beauty, and more regions on mobile.

Shop the look

When shopping for apparel on Google, users can now “shop the look” to easily assemble a complete outfit. Google explains that users looking for a bomber jacket will be able to utilize this tool to find images of bomber jackets and complimentary garments, along with options for where to buy the pieces. The feature will roll out in the U.S. later this fall.

Trending products

Along with the “shop the look” tool, Google will add a new feature to Search to show you trending products across categories in the U.S. this fall. The feature will bring up a list of products relevant to your search keyword that are trending at the time.

3D visuals in Search

Earlier this year, Google launched a new tool to show 3D visuals of home goods in Search. Google will soon expand this to include shoes, letting users view 3D models of footwear before purchase. To help retailers build a library of 3D visuals for shoes, the company has also announced a new technology that utilizes machine learning to create 360-degree spins of sneakers using only a few still photos. This technology will be available in the coming months.

Informative buying guides

Google recently added a new buying guide section in Search to help users make an informed decision about complex purchases. The feature makes research for certain purchases easier by providing various insights from a wide range of trusted sources. Google now plans to add new insights to the section soon.

Page insights

Page insights is another new feature that will make its way to Search in the U.S. in the coming months. As its name suggests, the feature will provide key insights about the webpage you’re on or the product you’re researching, like its pros and cons and star ratings, in one view. It will also include a useful button to help you track the product’s price and get alerts when it drops.

Personalized shopping results

As we mentioned in our coverage of the About this page section updates yesterday, Google will also provide more personalized shopping results based on your search history and shopping habits. It will also allow you to share your preferences to get more accurate results.

Dynamic shopping filters

Google has updated the shopping filters in Search to offer dynamic results based on real-time trends. The new Dynamic filters are currently available in the U.S., Japan, and India, with more regions to follow in the future.

Discover suggested styles

The Discover feed in the Google app is getting a new ability to offer users suggested styles based on their recent shopping searches. The suggested styles will appear alongside existing content in the Discover feed, allowing users to easily check out new looks and use Lens to find retailers who have the products in stock.

Source: Google