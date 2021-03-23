Google details how Search has evolved into a better tool for learning

Google on Tuesday highlighted how Search has evolved to become a tool people can use to learn. And not just in the sense that it provides search results to the answers. Search is improving how it surfaces educational resources, from step-by-step guidance on complex math problems to visual 3D models for chemistry.

Google said that Search will surface educational overviews, useful examples, and helpful videos for over 2000 STEM concepts. The new tools are part of Google’s L.E.A.R.N. initiative, and is available now in English with plans to expand to more languages.

Image: Google

The second part of Google’s initiative is the launch of practice problems. The interactive feature will test your knowledge of high school math, chemistry, and physics topics directly on Search. The results in Search will surface content from providers like BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot!, OpenStax, Toppr, Vedantu, and more.

Google is also bringing 3D augmented reality to Search with over 200 chemistry, biology, physics, and anatomy concepts. And if you’re struggling with your math homework, Search will allow you to easily see a step-by-step explanation for how a problem is solved. Type in an equation like “x^2-3x-4=0” and watch Search perform its magic. Step-by-step explanations are offered in over 70 languages and will expand to more types of match equations soon.

Image: Google

Additionally, Search will also provide detailed explanations for specific questions and similar ones as well as targeted resources on these types of complex subjects, Google said. These features are available in Google Search on mobile and desktop, and support screen readers and improved keyboard usage for people with motor disabilities.

Google has been turning Search into a more powerful tool for learning, not just providing people with links to other places on the internet. Recently, Google Search added a feature called Full Coverage, which aims to provide users with a more well-rounded understanding of major current events, including COVID-19.