Google announces second-gen Nest Doorbell Wired and Nest Wifi Pro days ahead of the Pixel 7 series launch

Although Google announced that it would unveil new Nest products alongside the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch at its upcoming Made by Google event, the company has gone ahead and revealed its latest smart home devices today. The new Nest lineup includes the second-gen Nest Doorbell Wired and Nest Wifi Pro.

Nest Doorbell Wired

First announced in September last year, the second-gen Nest Doorbell Wired is priced at $179.99 and brings several improvements over the original model (previously Nest Hello). It features the same design as the battery-powered model but is slightly shorter. The main difference between the two models is that the wired version offers 24/7 recording support with up to 10 days of video history.

The second-gen Nest Doorbell Wired is available in four colorways – Snow, Ash, Linen, and Ivy — on the Google Store.

Nest Wifi Pro

Along with the second-gen Nest Doorbell Wired, Google has also announced the new Nest Wifi Pro — a Wi-Fi 6E tri-band mesh router system with Google Assistant support. However, it lacks built-in speakers like the previous models. While you won’t be able to use the Nest Wifi Pro as a smart speaker, the router does offer a couple of smart features. For instance, it can automatically optimize traffic for video calls and streaming to ensure better performance. In addition, Google claims that the router is “smart enough to monitor itself” and fix some common issues.

Google claims that a single Nest Wifi Pro offers up to 2,200 sq. ft. of coverage, and you can purchase multiple to extend the range further. It’s worth mentioning that the Nest Wifi Pro does not offer Matter support at the moment. Google plans to roll out Matter support later this year, after which you will be able to use the router as a Matter device hub.

The Nest Wifi Pro is available for pre-order on the Google Store for $199. You can also purchase a bundle of two or three for $299 and $399, respectively. It comes in four colorways — Snow, Linen, Fog, and Lemongrass.