Google shares its top Chrome extensions and Chrome OS apps for 2021

After sharing Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps and games late last month, Google has now shared its top picks for the best Chrome extensions and Chrome OS apps for this year. If you’re an avid Chrome or Chrome OS user, you should definitely check out the following recommendations from Google.

Google’s favorite Chrome extensions of 2021

In a recent blog post, Google highlighted its top picks for the best Chrome extensions of 2021. The list includes various useful extensions that can help you stay more productive at work, communicate and collaborate with teammates, pick up a new language, and even customize your browsing experience. Check out the list below for all of Google’s favorite Chrome extensions from this year:

Loom: Loom is a handy extension that lets you easily capture and share videos with others.

Mote: This extension helps users give quick feedback on projects through voice comments and transcripts.

Wordtune: An AI-powered writing companion that helps you rephrase sentences and fix typos in emails and documents.

Forest: Gamifies productivity through virtual tree planting and rewards.

Dark Reader: View the entire web in dark mode with this nifty extension.

Tab Manager Plus: One of the best tab managers from Chrome that lets you quickly find open tabs, see all windows in one view, find duplicates, and limit tabs per window.

Nimbus Screenshot & Screen Video Recorder: A capable screenshot and screen recording tool that lets you easily share content across all platforms.

Kami: An interactive online learning space for students and teachers.

InsertLearning: Insert instructional content on any web page for an interactive learning experience.

Toucan: Makes learning a new language fun and immersive.

Rememberry: Organizes vocabulary words into flashcard decks for quick revisions.

Stylus: Build and install custom themes and skins for your favorite websites.

Rakuten: Automatically finds coupons and deals across the web.

Google’s favorite Chrome OS apps of 2021

In a separate blog post, Google also shared its list of top Chrome OS apps of 2021. The list includes seven apps spanning various categories, including image editing, cloud gaming, communication, creativity, and more. Check out the list below for all of Google’s favorite Chrome OS apps this year:

Pixlr: Edit photos or create designs from scratch right in your browser.

Stadia: Play AAA games on your Chromebook using the power of cloud gaming.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW: Get access to an even larger selection of AAA games on your Chromebook.

Krita: Create digital paintings and 2D animations using this FOSS Chrome OS app.

Rave: Enjoy a watch party with friends from the comfort of your home.

Zoom: Easily communicate and collaborate with your colleagues on Zoom.

Sumo: A suite of creative apps that let you draw images, create music, edit photos, build 3D models, and more.

