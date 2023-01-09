Smart Lock is one of the ways that you can make your Android smartphone easier to use, and it's been around for a long, long time. If you wear a fitness band or perhaps have other devices that use Bluetooth to connect to your phone, you can configure it that when you're connected to a trusted device via Bluetooth, your phone stays unlocked for the duration of your connectivity. Watch Unlock is a more advanced version of the feature that uses the Pixel Watch, and has been shown off for the first time at CES.

Source: Android Police

The difference between Watch Unlock and Smart Unlock is that in the case of Watch Unlock, your phone isn't just connected to your watch. Your watch has to be unlocked, on your wrist, and close to your phone. It's a lot more secure, because it relies on your watch that you're using actually being unlocked and on your wrist. For example, if you go for a shower and take your watch off, leaving both your phone and watch down, then your phone will still lock normally despite currentlly being connected to your watch over Bluetooth.

The feature hasn't been officially announced by Google yet, and was instead spotted at the Google booth at CES by Mishaal Rahman. The feature is said to be enabled via the Active Unlock API that was introduced in Android 13, and works in conjunction with the Pixel 7's face unlock capabilities. At the moment it only appears to be advertised to work with the Google Pixel Watch, though nothing about the feature seems to suggest exclusivity to the Google Pixel Watch going forward. Having said that, given that it's not officially released yet, the company may have more information to share about how it works and if there is any kind of exclusivity to it in the future.

Watch Unlock doesn't seem to be rolled out to any users yet, but if you spot the feature on your Google Pixel smartphone then be sure to let us know in the comments!

