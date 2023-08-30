Key Takeaways Google is shutting down its Pixel Pass subscription service seemingly due to a lack of customer interest, as indicated by lukewarm feedback.

Back in 2021, Google launched the Pixel Pass subscription service with the Pixel 6 series of handsets. This product served as a counterpart of the Apple One service, bundling the latest Pixel, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, device protection via Preferred Care, Google One, and Play Pass at $45/month for a period of two years. However, it seems like the model failed to gain enough traction as the company has now announced that it is shutting it down with immediate effect.

Google hasn't disclosed the exact reasons for shuttering Pixel Pass but has hinted at lukewarm customer feedback in its support document, spotted by 9to5Google. New signups for the subscription won't be allowed, but existing customers can continue their current plan for two years starting from the date of enrollment. However, they won't be able to renew their subscription after that.

The tech firm is compensating Pixel Pass customers in a few ways though. Existing customers will receive a $100 store credit that they can use towards purchasing their next Pixel handset. Additionally, they will be billed separately for the services and apps included in Pixel Pass once the subscription expires, but it will be at a discounted rate. Customers can also opt to terminate the discounted bundle and purchase the included services individually.

Existing Pixel Pass customers do have the option to cancel their subscription right now. If this happens 15 days after the phone is shipped, they can send the hardware back and terminate the service at no additional cost. However, if more than 15 days have passed, the current billing cycle will have to be completed and the remainder will need to be paid off at the regular price of the handset, along with applicable taxes.

The writing has been on the wall for Pixel Pass for a while now. Although the subscription launched with the Pixel 6 back in 2021, it wasn't offered for the Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold this year. With the Pixel 8 launch just around the corner, it's clear that the subscription model just hasn't been viable for Google, which is why the company is not interested in sustaining it anymore.