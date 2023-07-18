Tatio's Space Invaders was first released in arcades way back in 1978. And even 45 years later, it's still alive and well, with the company utilizing the nostalgia associated with the game to churn out licensed merchandise and occasionally issuing new releases of the game. Of course, a classic will always remain a classic, so it's good to see a company like Google paying homage to the property, celebrating the title's 45th anniversary. What makes this celebration even better is when it comes in the form of a unique experience, like its augmented reality SPACE INVADERS: World Defense mobile game that is now available on Android and iOS.

Source: Google

Google shared the news on its Keyword blog, honoring the iconic game by partnering With Taito to release a new AR game that has players heading into the real world to battle with alien ships and keep the world safe. Similar to the original, users will be required to take out enemy ships, while moving around to dodge projectiles fired. Now, since this game is played using augmented reality, these alien ships will hover in the real world and will tower above buildings, and take over the skies. The ships won't be standing targets either, maneuvering between buildings, which can make taking them down more challenging.

Players can compete with friends and family, and also unlock special abilities to help them defeat the invasion. As you might expect, there's some Google technology backing this game as it is powered by ARCore, and the company's Geospatial API. You can check out the video above in order to get an idea of the experience. Of course, if you really want to get a feel for the game, you're going to want to download it through the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.