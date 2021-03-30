Stack is a sweet new document scanner app made by Google

Google’s Area 120 team, an in-house incubator that develops experimental projects, has announced a new document scanner app called Stack. The app is available now for Android in the U.S., with no word if it’ll come to iOS or other countries.

Google said it utilized the artificial intelligence created by its DocAI team to make Stack a reality.

“We found that by applying DocAI’s enterprise technology to personal documents, we could help people get organized,” Google said in a blog post.

Image via Google

Stack will allow users to take a photo of a document — a receipt, bill, ID, paycheck, etc. — and quickly scan it. There are dozens of scanning apps already available, but what’s different about Stack is it will automatically name documents for you, and suggest the right category.

When you scan a document, Stack can also identify important information, including dates and amount totals. You can search through the full text of your documents, too, not just the title. Every document you scan can be uploaded to Google Drive, so even if you stop using Stack, all of your documents will be easily accessible.

Image via Google

Additionally, Stack supports biometric authentication, so you can require a scan of your face or fingerprint every time you unlock the app.

Scanning documents is a convenient way to take your life digital and finally get rid of that stack of papers on your desk. It’s also a great way to stay organized, and with the ability to search text, Stack will make it really easy to find old documents.

Stack is currently an experiment right now, which means it isn’t perfect. In fact, Google admits that its algorithms still get things wrong. The search giant said it will continue to improve its algorithms, which will hopefully result in widespread adoption of the app. Otherwise, the app could easily become another in a long line of axed Google products and services.