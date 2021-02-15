Google Stadia to offer over 100 games this year, including FIFA 21, Far Cry 6 and more

Google has promised that it is working on bringing a library of over 100 games this year to Stadia, the company’s cloud-based game streaming platform. The announcement comes only a couple of weeks after it was confirmed that the company is shutting down its in-house Stadia game studio division responsible for developing exclusive games for the platform. The good news, however, is that users will continue to enjoy new games on the platform throughout the course of 2021.

As per a blog post announcement, “Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers.” Google has revealed a handful of titles that will be coming to the platform although only a few of them have a launch date at the moment.

Here are all the games coming to Stadia as confirmed by Google:

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition – February 23

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut – February 23

It came from space and ate our brains – March 2

FIFA 21 – March 17

Kaze and the Wild Masks – March 26

Judgment – April 23

Killer Queen Black – Coming soon

Street Power Football – Coming soon

Hellpoint – Coming soon

Google also says that it is planning to release Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Hello Engineer, and more games in 2021. As of now, Stadia offers some really interesting and new titles that you can enjoy including the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and many more. Stadia is currently available in select regions at $9.99 a month allowing gamers to stream games from a browser, Chromecast Ultra, or mobile device. Additionally, gamers can also purchase games through the service. Just a few days back, we reported that Google has started pre-installing Google Stadia on all-new Chromebooks.

Do you use Google Stadia for streaming games? How has your experience been so far?