Google Stadia now lets you try out select games for 30 minutes

Google’s latest attempt to get you hooked to its Stadia cloud gaming service is free game trials. While Google already offers a free trial of Stadia Pro to new users, the latest experiment allows users to try out select titles before purchasing.

As per various reports (via 9to5Google), Google is now offering a free 30-minute trial of Hello Engineer, a Stadia exclusive title. When you go to the game’s listing page, you’ll find a red Play 30 min free button just above the description. You can click on the button to start your free trial. A countdown is shown in the Stadia sidebar displaying how much time is left in the trial. Once it ends, you’ll see a prompt asking you whether you would like to purchase the game. You can buy the title for $20 or sign up for a Stadia Pro subscription to get it for free.

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google

As of now, Google is only offering a free 30-minute trial on Hello Engineer. A Stadia representative told The Verge that Google would be running this experiment for the next couple of months, and there’s a plan to offer free trials on more titles. However, these trials won’t always be for 30 minutes, and users may not see the same titles as everyone else.

Over the past months, Google Stadia has tried out various ways to attract new gamers. In May, Google teamed up with OnePlus to offer a free Stadia Premier Edition bundle with a new OnePlus device. Then in June, Google and AT&T announced a new promotional deal that gave AT&T 5G unlimited wireless and fiber users six months of Stadia Pro for free.

Stadia is now also available on Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA Shield TV, and select Android TV devices.