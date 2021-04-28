Google Stadia is adding a search bar, teases more features coming soon

Google Stadia as a service has matured a lot since it first launched by the end of 2019, and their catalog has also grown immensely. Cloud gaming hasn’t made the ripple that companies have expected, but it remains a compelling option nonetheless for users that want to play the latest AAA titles, or maybe some casual games, without actually needing to own a console or powerful PC hardware as long as they have a decent Internet connection. They have also seen a resurgence during the ongoing chip shortage as users have not been able to get new PC parts like GPUs, CPUs, and power supplies. Google Stadia is getting an update that brings an updated UI along with a search bar.

It finally happened, folks. Google Stadia has a search bar. It seems odd that service from a company that had its start as a search engine in 1998 would last so long without a search bar, but yet, here we are. Snarky comments aside, though, Google Stadia’s search function will allow you to quickly search through Stadia’s game library, allowing you to find games and add-ons quickly and easily. The search bar is rolling out together with a revamped UI that introduces features such as library sorting, which will allow you to sort your library and keep track of all your free, purchased, and Pro games.

And while that’s it for this particular update, the Stadia team also shared in their blog post a couple of the features they’re currently working on. One of them is the Activity feed, which, according to Google, lets you “show off your best video captures and helps friends find your game states with State Share.” You’ll also be able to see content shared by other players and, if you want to, play the games they’re playing.

And finally, Google Stadia users will soon be able to access the service through an Android web browser rather than only through the app. And the web version will now also allow you to delete captures in bulk.

Are you excited about Stadia’s new features?