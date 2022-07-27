Google Stadia gets ready for Saints Row with August’s Pro titles

August is but days away and for Google Stadia fans that means a new slate of Pro games. Next month will see another six titles joining Stadia Pro, including Saints Row: The Third – Remastered. This is of course just weeks out from the hotly anticipated launch of the Saints Row reboot which will be launching day and date on Stadia.

It’s a pretty solid lineup for August’s Pro games, so here’s exactly what you’ll be getting.

This includes Calico, which launches on Stadia on August 1 and goes straight into Pro. It’s described as “a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures!” It’s not quite Stray, but hey, it’s a fun game with cats, and who doesn’t love cats?

17 new click-to-play trials

In addition to the new Pro games, Stadia is also getting a new release on July 28 in the form of The Forgotten City. This mystery adventure game has won a number of awards, even being nominated for two BAFTAs. Set in an open world Ancient Roman world, fans of great storytelling won’t want to miss out on this one.

Stadia’s click-to-play trial catalog is getting a significant boost, too. 17 new titles have been added, taking the total now to over 100. It shows one of the strongest sides of cloud gaming, the ability to simply click a button in a web browser or an app and be playing a game in seconds. Added to the list this time round are a range of titles, including a three-hour trial of Farming Simulator 22.

It’s been a strong few weeks for Stadia. Besides all of this, the Saints Row reboot is set to launch in late August, FIFA 23 is on the way, and it’s a good time to be a cloud gamer.