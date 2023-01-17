Just last week, Google announced that it would be adding Bluetooth support to its Stadia controllers ahead of the platform's shut down. Today, the company has delivered, sharing a tool that will disable the controller's Wi-Fi connection and instead enable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity.

Google has created a new webpage for the update, giving users clear instructions on how to use the newly released tool. Google does warn that once the switch to Bluetooth is made, you won't be able to go back to using a Wi-Fi connection. Furthermore, it also makes it clear that the update will be available until December 31, 2023. So if you need to think it over, you'll have some time.

As far as other details, Google does have a dedicated support page, explaining the process and addressing a wide variety of questions with its FAQ section. While the company has tested the controller and its Bluetooth functionality, it can't promise it will be compatible with every configuration out there. As a basic guideline, it states that the controller should be compatible with Windows 10 and 11, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android.

Those that want to use the control connected through USB to a computer or other compatible device can do so, and it does not require the update. Perhaps one of the biggest caveats of enabling Bluetooth mode is that users will lose the ability to plug in headphones directly to the controller in order to listen to the audio coming from the connected device. Also, the capture and Google Assistant buttons will no longer be able to perform the assigned functions as well.

While Google does make it as easy as possible to update the controller, be sure to look over all the details in full before starting the process. The company does have some troubleshooting tips laid out just in case your update doesn't go through smoothly.

Source: Google Stadia