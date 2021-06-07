Google Stadia will finally arrive on Android TV later this month

Google Stadia launched almost two years ago in November 2018, and while many of the platform’s original issues have now been fixed, the lack of proper TV support has remained consistent. Google didn’t even have Stadia available at launch on its new Chromecast with Google TV, which was released eight months ago. Thankfully for anyone using Stadia, Google is finally bringing the service to Android TV devices starting later this month.

Since the launch of Stadia, the only official method to play Stadia on a TV has been with the Chromecast Ultra, which is now discontinued. There hasn’t been much of an excuse for not supporting Android TV, but Google is finally addressing that. Starting on June 23rd, Stadia will be available for download on all Android TV devices (in regions where Stadia is available), including the Chromecast with Google TV.

The one catch so far is that, at least initially, only a handful of devices will be officially supported. Stadia can still be installed on unsupported TVs and streaming boxes running Android TV, but you’ll get a warning that performance might not be acceptable. The first batch of supported devices is listed below.

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Google says you’ll be able to use the Stadia Controller or most other Bluetooth gamepads connected directly to Android TV. Keep an eye out for Stadia to show up in the Play Store on Android TV later this month.