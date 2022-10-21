Google dropped quite a bomb towards the end of September when it announced that it would be shutting down Stadia, its online game streaming service. While the news itself was quite shocking, gamers began to soon question what would happen to their game saves and library. At the time, Google didn't have many answers and it unfortunately, didn't have any plans to do any more than just refund subscribers for their hardware and software purchases. Luckily, over the past few weeks, developers and publishers have decided to step in to try and ease the pain for Stadia users.

Bethesda announced that it would be supporting The Elder Scrolls Online players on Google Stadia, allowing them to transfer their account to PC or Mac. The best part is that it only requires players to log into their account page, and download the game on a computer. The transfer will come at no extra cost and will allow users to save their characters and all of their progress. This is possible because Stadia players have always been playing on "PC/Mac megaservers," which makes the transition from Stadia to computers a seamless one.

If you are unable to access your account information, Bethesda states that there will be an option to recover it. If you cannot recover the information, the firm states to get in contact via its support page which is help.elderscrollsonline.com. Those that are just looking for other game streaming services might want to try Nvidia's GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or Amazon Luna.

As for Google Stadia, the service will be shut down on January 23, 2023. Those that purchased Stadia hardware through the Google Play Store will be eligible for a full refund. Google currently doesn't have plans on how refunds will be processed but stated that it will be updating those affected in the coming months.

Source: Elder Scrolls Online