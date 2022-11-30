At the top of the month, we reported that Google was starting refunds for game purchases, add-on content, and any subscription fees purchased through the Stadia Store. Now, it looks like the company is finally moving on to hardware, sending out emails to affected customers and informing them that it will issue refunds within the next couple of weeks.

Stadia hardware owners who purchased their products directly through Google started receiving emails on Wednesday informing them that they should see a refund within two weeks. Once the refund is processed, Google will send a confirmation email. If there is an issue with the refund, the email states that Google will send a follow-up email. As stated in a previous report, Google is offering refunds on the Founders Edition, Premiere Edition, Play and Watch with Google TV packages, and the Stadia Controller.

Google shocked many Stadia owners with its announcement that it was shutting down the service. While it has kept the service up and running, it will shut down completely on January 18, 2023. If this is your first time hearing this news, and you were a Stadia user, you might want to check your email to see if you qualify for a refund. Google previously started refunding digital purchases, automatically refunding users at the beginning of the month. In some cases, it might require interaction, like if you've deleted your Google account or the original form of payment isn't available.

Also, if you were deeply invested in a game, there is the potential to transfer your progress to a new service. So far, a few companies have stepped up to offer this service, like Ubisoft and Bethesda, just to name a couple. While we are still months out until the service stops working completely, it's never too early to double-check your accounts and confirm that you've received refunds. If you have any questions, Google has requested that you reach out to its support team.

Source: The Verge