Google Stadia’s family selection is growing by six courtesy of Outright Games

The Google Stadia library of games is set to grow by six thanks to newly announced titles from Outright Games. Elden Ring, this is not, but for those out there with young players in their households, this is good news. Outright Games has been a pretty strong supporter of Stadia with a host of the publisher’s family-friendly titles already on the platform. At its showcase event today, another half-dozen games heading to Google’s cloud were detailed.

All six titles are currently slated for launch in 2022, beginning in July, working through summer, and into the fall. Each has a well-known license attached to it, including a new Star Trek title. So perhaps kids both big and small will be interested in that one.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s coming to Stadia from Outright Games and when.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Tying in with the upcoming movie, DC Super-Pets sees you playing as Superman and Batman’s favorite four-legged friends. With capes. Beat up on robots, keep Metropolis’s streets safe, rescue other lovable animals and shoot lasers from your eyes. DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace launches on Stadia on July 15.

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

Can you ever have too many kart racers? Evidently not, and for the youngsters out there this one comes with the Paw Patrol. Racing hits the road in well-known Paw Patrol locations in up to four-player split-screen co-op, with power-ups, customizations, and obstacles galore. For the younger players, there’s a handy easy-control option with auto acceleration, while the more experienced racers can go for a hard mode experience. Paw Patrol: Grand Prix is set to launch on September 30.

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

“After the Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal R’El and Gwyndala race against time to save their friends, their ship, new alien species and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all!”

Supernova is a solo or co-op action-adventure game set in the Star Trek Prodigy universe set to debut on Stadia in October.

Also making their Stadia debut before the end of the year are:

My Little Pony: A Maretime adventure – launching in Summer

launching in Summer L.O.L. Surprise! B.B’s Born To Travel – launching October 7

launching October 7 Dreamwork’s Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms- launching sometime in the fall

Stadia is becoming a great place for kids to play games and while these titles won’t scratch everyone’s itch, there’s lots for the young ones to look forward to. A number of previous Outbreak Games titles have been included in Stadia Pro as well, so it wouldn’t be too out there to expect any or all of these to follow suit down the line.