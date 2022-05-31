Google Stadia adds seven Pro games for June including four new releases

As a new month dawns, Google Stadia is back with news of new games. This month there are no less than seven titles joining Stadia Pro, including four new to the platform. All seven Pro games are available to claim from June 1.

Three of the latest games to join Stadia Pro are already available on the platform: Golf with your Friends, TOHU, and Ben 10: Power Trip. The others all make their Stadia grand debut on June 1, including the interesting-looking rogue-lite, Deathrun TV. Announced in 2020 and coming to Stadia alongside other major platforms, Deathrun TV looks like the sort of title fans of The Binding of Isaac or Enter the Gungeon might enjoy.

June 1 new releases on Stadia Pro

Deliver Us the Moon – A sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction.

Lake – Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the internet as Meredith Weiss, who takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. In this indie, open-world adventure game where your choices matter, you’ll have to make up your mind: return to the demanding city job, or stay in the town you grew up in?

DEATHRUN TV – Experience real-time blistering speed and bullet-dodging action as you compete for glory…assuming you’re able to survive. A fast, hardcore rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in the world’s biggest and craziest game show where only “likes” really count.

Through the Darkest of Times – Lead an underground resistance group in 1933’s Berlin. Your goal is to deal small blows to Hitler’s Third Reich regime – dropping leaflets to spread awareness, painting messages on walls, sabotaging, gathering information, and recruiting more followers.

All these titles will be available to purchase, too, for those without a Stadia Pro subscription.

In addition to these new titles, June is also set to see a big new launch on Stadia. Bethesda’s epic, The Elder Scrolls Online, will see its latest expansion drop. High Isle is available on June 6 alongside its release on other platforms. And there’s still time to pre-purchase for some additional goodies.

Source: Google