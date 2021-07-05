Here are the games coming to Google Stadia Pro subscribers for July 2021!

Google Stadia is expanding the number of games available to Stadio Pro subscribers for the month of July. There are dozens of games for free on Stadia Pro on any given month. The four games listed below join the likes of Hotline Miami 2, Orcs Must Die! 3, and Little Nightmare II.

All of these games were added to the platform on July 1. The games available to Stadia Pro subscribers this month are:

Moonlighter is a roguelite-ish action RPG starring a merchant named Will who goes on an adventure in an attempt to save his dying village. It was originally funded on Kickstarter and released in 2018 and has since been ported to several platforms.

Terraria is a 2D adventure sandbox game that revolves around survival, crafting, building, and exploration. It’s the sort of game you can sink months of time into.

The Darkside Detective is a noir point-and-click adventure starring Detective McQueen, who attempts to solve the many strange cases of Twin Lakes and explore the mysteries of the spooky Darkside.

Street Power Football is an arcade-style football game that can be played solo or with friends. You can play six different game modes, and perform crazy tricks and super moves as you dominate the pitch.

In addition to the four free games for Pro subscribers, Google is also touting the fact that Rainbow Six Siege has finally arrived on Stadia and supports crossplay with other PC players. Another game that’s coming to Stadia later this month is Streets of Rage 4, the latest entry in the legendary beat-em-up series. It launches on Stadia on July 15. The open-world survival horror title Darkwood is due to be added sometime later this summer.

Like with Xbox Game Pass, some games are no longer available to play for free on Stadia Pro at the end of every month. The games removed from Stadia at the end of June are Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, PIKUNIKU, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.