Today, Google Stadia will be shutting down. For many, it'll be just another project headed to the graveyard. But, for some, it'll be sorely missed.

Although it was announced some months back, it's hard to believe that today is Google Stadia's last day of operation. At 11:59pm Pacific Standard Time, the servers will go dark and access to the once glowing game streaming service will breathe its last breath. While it isn't typically easy to say "goodbye," there's something about parting ways with Google Stadia that seems, so, well, easy.

Google Stadia was a big part of some people's lives, but for most, it was just another project by the company that was bound to end up in a graveyard at some point. The platform made its debut in November 2019, offering curious gamers a new way to enjoy their favorite games. While Google never officially announced numbers for the platform, many suspected that it wasn't doing all that well and towards the end of September, the company shocked users by suddenly announcing that the service would be shutting down.

Despite it shutting down, Google has tried to make things right by offering refunds on hardware and software purchased through the company. Furthermore, it also announced and released a software update that would enable Bluetooth connectivity for its controllers so that they could be used on other products. By most standards, this is definitely going above and beyond when it comes to product and service support.

While I'd like to say that Google Stadia will be missed, unfortunately, we hardly knew you, so it won't be so tough to see you go. As we get into the final hours of service, dedicated players are still posting screenshots to the Stadia website, sharing their last moments on the platform with others. With that said, what was your experience with Google Stadia? Did you buy into the service from day one or were you someone that just admired it from afar? Let us know in the comments below.