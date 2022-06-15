Google Stadia’s huge summer sale begins, nine new games to try before you buy

Those looking to pad out their Google Stadia libraries a little more will be pleased to know there’s a pretty huge summer sale on right now. It isn’t everything in the catalog, but it covers some big hitters, bundles, and add-on content.

The biggest discount you’ll find is 85%, but most are below that while still remaining sizeable. Having a quick browse through, here are some of our top picks:

That’s only a small selection from the absolute smorgasbord of deals on the Stadia Store. The good news is you don’t have to jump on the sale immediately, you get a few weeks. It currently looks like it’s running until July 6 at 8 a.m. BST/12 a.m Pacific. In addition to the games we’ve highlighted above, you’ll also find a ton of discounts on DLC for those and more games. For example, all of the Borderlands 3 additional content is also covered.

Personally, I’m definitely going to grab Elder Scrolls Online to finally try, it’s so cheap it’s impossible not to. Speaking of trying games…

Nine new free trials to play

Alongside the summer sale, Google has also added another nine titles to its trial program. These allow anyone, even new Stadia players, the chance to one-click play any of the supported games for a pre-determined time period. They’re all the actual beginnings of the games, so if you decide to buy, you can pick up where you left off. The latest nine include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Far Cry 6

Far Cry Primal

Outriders

Golf With Your Friends

Lake

Deliver Us the Moon

The Falconeer

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Through the Darkest of Times

Deathrun TV

Some of these titles, such as Deathrun TV, Lake and Deliver Us the Moon joined Stadia on June 1 and are also in Stadia Pro. One of the other standouts from this list is Outriders. With a major expansion coming soon, it’s a perfect time to try it out and it plays well on Stadia. It’s no surprise to see some Ubisoft titles in there, either, with the publisher one of the biggest supporters of Stadia.

There’s also a new Ubisoft title joining the library this week. Well, sort of. Discovery Tour: Viking Age is a standalone, combat-free experience based in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you have Valhalla, you have it, too.

“Experience the world of Vikings in a map free of conflict or gameplay constraints with Discovery Tour: Viking Age Immerse yourself in the Viking Age as you roam throughout Norway, England, and the mythical realms of Jotunheim and Asgard. Relive history through stories with 8 major quests and discover 9th to 11th century Northern Europe. Interact with charismatic historical or fictional characters, including King Aelfred, shipbuilders, monks, and more!”

New stuff is new stuff and combined with the sale and the June Stadia Pro games, it’s shaping up to be a busy month for Stadia players.