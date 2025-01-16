Summary Google Workspace users can now access all AI features without needing to pay for an additional add-on.

The inclusion of Gemini AI has resulted in a price hike across all Workspace tiers.

New price tiers kick in immediately for new users, with changes for existing customers starting in March 2025.

Up until now, Google Workspace subscribers had to pay an additional $20 on top of their plan to access all the AI features within Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and other tools.

Today, Google announced in a blog post that Business and Enterprise subscribers will no longer need to purchase the add-on to use all Google AI features. These include AI assistance across all Google Workspace tools like Gmail and Docs, and gives access to Gemini Advanced and NoteBookLM Plus.

There's a catch though

While users will no longer need to pay an additional cost for the Gemini add-on, Google has decided to increase the price of all Workspace tiers.

For example, someone subscribed to the Workspace Business Standard plan with the Gemini Business add-on would have been paying $32 before this change (with the Business Standard plan priced at $12). Now, the same customer will pay $14 per month to enjoy Google AI's capabilities. That’s a $2 hike.

The new price tiers will take effect immediately for new users subscribing to a Google Workspace plan. Existing customers will see the updated pricing starting March 17, 2025, or at the renewal date of their Annual or Fixed-term plan—whichever comes later.

The new Gemini features for Google Workspace Business customers will start rolling out today, with Enterprise customers receiving them later in January. As mentioned above, these features include AI assistance in Google Workspace tools to simplify tasks like summarizing information, finding key details from emails, and catching you up on meeting conversations if you join late.

Additionally, users will be able to leverage Gemini Advanced to tackle complex tasks like data analysis and coding and even build Gems — teams of AI experts to help automate repetitive tasks. Lastly, this update includes access to NoteBookLM Plus, an invaluable tool to make sense of complex topics.

While this change means that users who aren't interested in using the AI tools as part of their workflow will still be affected by the price hike for no reason, it goes to show how Google is positioning AI as an integral part of its Workspace offering.