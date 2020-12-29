Google Store adds new section to highlight its many subscriptions

On Google’s online store, you’ll find everything from smartphones to routers to smart home devices. Now, it’s also your one-stop shop to get information about the search giant’s many different subscriptions.

The navigation bar on the Google Store now features a Subscriptions landing page, which includes information about its many different services. There you’ll find information about YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music Premium. You’ll also find info about Stadia Pro, Google One, and Google Fi.

“Take your Google products to the next level with premium content, cloud storage, security features, and more,” Google’s landing page reads.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Shows & Music: YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium,

Gaming: Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass

Storage & Security: Google One, Nest Aware

Phone Plan: Google Fi

The subscriptions landing page features a short blurb about each service, followed by a “Learn more” link. Following a link will bring you to a sign up page for that service. You can also take a deeper dive into what that service has to offer.

Google offers so many different free services, including Gmail, Google Docs, and Meet, that people often forget it offers more premium subscriptions. It makes sense for Google to advertise these services so prominently in its online store, where some of its devices and services go hand-in-hand.

One of the services you may want to get familiar with now is Google One, the search giant’s cloud storage service. That’s because Google recently announced plans to end unlimited free storage for Google Photos, which means some users will need to start paying for storage once their complementary 15 GB of storage runs out. A Google One plans starts at $1.99 per month (or $19.99 if you prepay annually) for 100 GB of storage.

If you received a Google device over the holidays and you’re looking to elevate your device “to the next level,” check out the company’s new subscriptions page.