Google is known for putting projects on the back burner, or worse, completely killing them off. This has become so common for the company that there's a website dedicated to tracking these incidents. Now, it looks like the dedicated Street View app could be going away in 2023 if a deep dive into a recent software update is accurate.

According to the folks at 9to5Google, the data was found in the most recent update, version 2.0.0.484371618, of the Street View app available through the Google Play Store. The unearthed warning states that the Street View app will be killed off on March 21, 2023. The warning refers users to the Street View Studio app for computers to publish future 360-degree videos. Furthermore, the uncovered data warms that Photo Paths is also going away. The feature allowed users to contribute photos of areas less traveled. Unfortunately, a replacement for this feature will not be available.

If you aren't familiar with the Street View app, you're probably wondering what it is and what it does. Street View is a dedicated app for those that want to dive deep into the world of 360-degree photos and videos of locations throughout the world. The app also allows users to contribute by taking and uploading their own 360-degree images. If you were worried about Street View going away in Google Maps, don't worry, this only applies to the dedicated app.

Of course, all of this was uncovered by breaking down a recent update to the app, so things could always change. But, if this is true, then it would be quite a sad end to a great app, especially because Google recently celebrated 15 years of Street View. Luckily, the feature will live on in some form in Google Maps, and new tools are being used to capture more of the world, even places that were never possible before. If you're interested, you can always download the app and give it a try before it goes away forever.

Source: 9to5Google